PML-Q, Muttahida still PTI’s allies: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allies, so the no-trust motion will fail and the dreams of the “bandits” who bargained for national interests will remain unfulfilled.

“The captain — Prime Minister Imran Khan — is determined to defeat the team of plunderers, and he has devised a strategy to win the match, which also includes sending the night watchman,” Sheikh told the media outside an anti-terrorism court after the hearing of a case.

He said that the entire nation supports the PM who, according to Sheikh, has proved himself to an esteemed leader of a dignified nation. “Under the Anti-Terrorism Act [ATA], the federal government had set up a joint investigation team [JIT] to probe terrorism cases, including Nazim Jokhio’s murder, but the Sindh government has withheld its report, slowing down the trial,” said the opposition leader.

“My lawyers had requested the court for the submission of the JIT report in court and the shifting of the case to another court because ATA provisions are not applicable to it.” Sheikh urged the Sindh prosecutor general not to bow before the pressure allegedly being exerted by the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government, as the JIT report on the Jokhio murder case has been withheld by the prosecution department, while Jokhio’s widow Shireen continues to demand justice.

“The daughters of Sindh are crying, but the ruling party of the province has set up shop in Islamabad to buy and sell parliamentarians.” Replying to a question, Sheikh said that a letter has been written to put Jam Karim’s name on the exit-control list. “Nazim Jokhio’s killer would have fled again after casting his vote, but now he would not be able to return if he came to Pakistan,” he said.

“There is hatred in the hearts of the people against this oppressive system, and it would be useless to make a deal of millions.” Terming the Amr Bil Maroof rally in Islamabad “the biggest political mass gathering in the history of Pakistan”, Sheikh said that it has proved that the entire nation is standing with the premier.

He claimed that in the past, offensive caricatures were issued worldwide but no one dared to speak about Namoos-e-Risalat and Islam. “PM Imran Khan is the first leader who effectively raised the issue internationally, particularly before the United Nations.”

During Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s eras, over 400 drone strikes were carried out in Pakistan, legs trembled on a phone call, while a lawyer commenting on the manner in which Aimal Kansi was extradited to the US uttered insulting words for the entire Pakistani nation, he added.