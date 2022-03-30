Ice volcanoes identified on Pluto

Paris: Strange lumpy terrain on Pluto unlike anything previously observed in the solar system indicates that giant ice volcanoes were active relatively recently on the dwarf planet, scientists said on Tuesday.
The observation, which was made by analysing images taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, suggests that Pluto’s interior was hotter much later than previously thought, according to a new study in the Nature Communications journal.
Rather than shooting lava into the air, ice volcanoes ooze a "thicker, slushy icy-water mix or even possibly a solid flow like glaciers", said Kelsi Singer, study author and planetary scientist at Colorado’s Southwest Research Institute. Ice volcanoes were already thought to be on several chilly moons in the solar system, but Pluto’s "look so different from anything else we ever have seen", Singer told AFP.
