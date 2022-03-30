Attacks kill 5 near Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: Five people were killed in attacks on Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency responders said. "We unfortunately have to note that five people have died," said Eli Bin, the head of the Magen David Adom emergency responders. In earlier remarks, he had put the death toll from shootings in two locations of the ultra-Orthodox town of Bnei Brak at two. A separate attack took place in the neighbouring town of Ramat Gan, medics and witnesses said.