UK to step up military presence in Arctic

Oslo: Britain is to reinforce its military presence in the Arctic in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.
The region "is important for our communications, it is important for our trade and our travels, it is important for our freedoms," said Wallace as he visited troops at Bardufoss in Norway, a cold weather training base for Royal Air Force, British Army and Royal Navy helicopter crews.
The Russian operation in Ukraine means London must step up its land and sea surveillance in the region, Wallace told a press conference, underlining "a commitment to increase the amount of surveying we do across the sea and land.
