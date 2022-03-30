Queen Elizabeth leads royals in Prince Philip tribute

Ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made her first major public appearance in months, at a thanksgiving service for her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

The monarch, who turns 96 next month, appeared emotional at times during the service at Westminster Abbey. But questions arose after she was accompanied by her second son, Prince Andrew.

It was Andrew’s first public appearance since settling a US civil claim for sexual assault, and after public outrage at his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal commentators said it was unsurprising that the 62-year-old Duke of York should be at his father’s memorial service, but many questioned the extent of his involvement.

For the BBC’s former royal correspondent Peter Hunt, it was an "active choice" and a reminder that Andrew had not admitted any liability in the high-profile case. "She’s very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions," he added.

Andrew has rarely been seen since a disastrous 2019 interview in which he provoked fury by defending his friendship with Epstein, a financier who killed himself in prison. Earlier this year, as Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre pursued him in a New York court, the queen stripped him of his honorary military titles, effectively removing him from any official role. But on Tuesday he accompanied his mother from her Windsor Castle home west of London, providing a steadying arm for her as she walked with the help of a stick to her seat in the abbey.

He rejoined her afterwards, helping her into the royal limousine for the 25-mile (41-kilometre) return journey from central London. The queen, currently in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, has not attended a high-profile event outside her homes since she spent a night in hospital last October. Ill health, including a bout of Covid, and difficulties walking and standing forced her to pull out of a Commonwealth Day service at the last minute on March 14.

Buckingham Palace only confirmed her attendance at Philip’s memorial service around two hours before it was due to start at Westminster Abbey. Unlike other family members and guests, she arrived by a side entrance, taking up her cushioned seat in the front row, alongside her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, 73. The large congregation of 1,800 was a stark contrast to the stripped-back funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh last April, where just 30 mourners were allowed due to coronavirus restrictions. The sight of the queen alone at that service has become an enduring image of the pandemic.