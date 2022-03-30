Geneva: A massive disinformation campaign targeting the Red Cross as it provides aid in the Ukraine conflict is putting its staff at risk, the organisation said on Tuesday. The International Committee of the Red Cross also condemned "abhorrent and unacceptable" levels of violence being inflicted on civilians.
London: British police announced on Tuesday they would be issuing 20 initial fines, after probing suspected breaches...
Paris: Strange lumpy terrain on Pluto unlike anything previously observed in the solar system indicates that giant ice...
Tel Aviv: Five people were killed in attacks on Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency...
Oslo: Britain is to reinforce its military presence in the Arctic in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,...
Ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made her first major public appearance in months, at a thanksgiving service for...
Baku: Azerbaijan said on Tuesday it was ready for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to negotiate a...
