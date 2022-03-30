 
Wednesday March 30, 2022
World

Red Cross

By AFP
March 30, 2022

Geneva: A massive disinformation campaign targeting the Red Cross as it provides aid in the Ukraine conflict is putting its staff at risk, the organisation said on Tuesday. The International Committee of the Red Cross also condemned "abhorrent and unacceptable" levels of violence being inflicted on civilians.

