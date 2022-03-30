 
Wednesday March 30, 2022
World

Polish, Czech ministers snub Hungary

By AFP
March 30, 2022

Warsaw: The Polish and Czech defence ministers will shun a regional meeting on Wednesday in Budapest of the Visegrad Group because of Hungary’s ties with the Kremlin, officials said. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak "will not go" to Budapest, his press office said. Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said last week that she would not be going.

