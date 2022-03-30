Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to ‘end this tragedy’

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to "put an end to this tragedy" as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes. It is the first time that the two countries’ delegations, who arrived in Turkey on Monday, met after several rounds of talks by videoconference. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it’s possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.