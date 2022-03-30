Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine to ‘end this tragedy’

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian and Ukrainian delegations to "put an end to this tragedy" as he hosted talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.
The face-to-face talks at the Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul are aimed at trying to end a war has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes. It is the first time that the two countries’ delegations, who arrived in Turkey on Monday, met after several rounds of talks by videoconference. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it’s possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," Erdogan said.
London: British police announced on Tuesday they would be issuing 20 initial fines, after probing suspected breaches...
Paris: Strange lumpy terrain on Pluto unlike anything previously observed in the solar system indicates that giant ice...
Tel Aviv: Five people were killed in attacks on Tuesday near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, emergency...
Oslo: Britain is to reinforce its military presence in the Arctic in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,...
Ailing Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday made her first major public appearance in months, at a thanksgiving service for...
Baku: Azerbaijan said on Tuesday it was ready for peace talks with Armenia, after Yerevan urged Baku to negotiate a...
Comments