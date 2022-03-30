Nationalists in Mariupol must lay down arms: Kremlin; Russia targets military airfield in west Ukraine; EU countries expel dozens of Russian diplomats

BELGIUM/KYIV: EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic on Tuesday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia said it would respond in kind. Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said her country was kicking out 21 diplomats from Russia’s embassy in Brussels and consulate in Antwerp, giving them two weeks to leave.

She said the move was made in conjunction with the neighbouring Netherlands, whose foreign ministry said it was expelling 17 Russian diplomats considered "secretly active" as intelligence officers.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said four "senior officials" from Russia’s embassy in Dublin had been told to leave for engaging in activities "not... in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour" -- code for spying.

The Czech foreign ministry said that one diplomat in the Russian embassy in Prague had been given 72 hours to leave. A Czech official told AFP the diplomat was Russia’s deputy ambassador. "Together with our Allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," the Czech foreign ministry tweeted.

Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told AFP: "Responses will be provided on the basis of the principle of reciprocity." She did not provide further details.

Separately, the Russian foreign ministry denounced the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Netherlands, calling it an "unfriendly step" and proof that Hague had no interest "in maintaining normal diplomatic channels of communication."

"The Dutch have outdone themselves in their desire to ‘hit’ the Russian embassy in a more painful way," the ministry added. The expulsions announced Tuesday ratcheted up Western blows directed at Russia following its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Already several rounds of sanctions engineered mainly by the EU and the US have severely sapped Russia’s economy. Russia now considers all EU countries, along with the United States and allies including Japan, Britain and Australia, to be "hostile" countries.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, the United States in early March kicked out 12 Russian diplomats based in New York it deemed to be "intelligence operatives". Russia retaliated last week by handing the US a list of American diplomats declared "persona non grata".

Poland, an EU country neighbouring Ukraine, last week expelled 45 Russian diplomats over alleged espionage, prompting Moscow to accuse Warsaw of embarking on "a dangerous escalation".

In April last year, the Czech Republic expelled dozens of Russian diplomats and Russia retaliated in a tit-for-tat move. Previously, Prague had accused Russian secret services of orchestrating blasts at an ammunition depot in eastern Czech Republic which killed two people in 2014.

Russia was left virtually isolated in the United Nations’ General Assembly on March 2 this year when an overwhelming majority of countries -- 141 in total -- voted to adopt a non-binding resolution demanding a halt to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Just five countries voted against the resolution: Russia, Syria, North Korea, Belarus and Eritrea. Another 35 abstained, including China. Two days later, on March 4, the UN Human Rights Council voted to trigger an investigation into violations committed in the war in Ukraine. Thirty-two of the council’s 47 members voted in favour, with just Russia and Eritrea voting against.

Two weeks ago, Russia announced it was quitting another international rights forum, the Council of Europe -- just before the pan-European body based in Strasbourg said it was kicking Russia out.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms as he discussed the conflict with French leader Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said.

The two presidents spoke by phone after Russian and Ukrainian delegations held face-to-face talks in Istanbul more than a month after Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine. The Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed the results of the talks and the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Meantime, Russian forces on Tuesday struck a military airfield in a west Ukraine town destroying fuel supplies, its mayor said. "We have been showered with missiles since the first day of the war, but today the attack was very serious and caused significant damage," Starokostyantyniv Mayor Mykola Melnychuk wrote on Facebook, noting there were no casualties.

He added the bombardments had destroyed fuel and lubricant stocks in the city of around 35,000 between the capital Kyiv and Lviv. The attack took place as Russia vowed Tuesday to "radically" reduce its military activity around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv after "meaningful" progress in peace talks held in Istanbul. Also Tuesday, at least nine people were killed and 28 more injured in a Russian strike on the southern city of Mykolaiv. Russian troops also carried out more than 40 missile and rocket attacks over a 24-hour period on residential areas of the Kyiv region, officials said.