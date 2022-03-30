 
Wednesday March 30, 2022
Lahore

Int’l Film Festival begins

By Our Correspondent
March 30, 2022

LAHORE:A two-day International Film Festival 2022 started under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Punjab Sports Department and with the collaboration of LUMS at Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. Punjab Sports Department Director General Javed Chohan inaugurated the festival. Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hassan and other top officials were also present on the occasion.

