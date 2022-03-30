Int’l Film Festival begins

LAHORE:A two-day International Film Festival 2022 started under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Punjab Sports Department and with the collaboration of LUMS at Alhamra Arts Council on Tuesday. Punjab Sports Department Director General Javed Chohan inaugurated the festival. Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hassan and other top officials were also present on the occasion.
LAHORE:A delegation of British High Commission Islamabad called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE:Operation of passengers’ trains was delayed for many hours on Tuesday. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore...
LAHORE:Punjab National Movement and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan organised a protest at Faisal Chowk here...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has started washing process in all Ramazan Bazaars established by the district...
LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday cross-examined statements of four private witnesses in lynching case of a...
LAHORE:Punjab University and People’s Friendship University Moscow, one of Russia's leading and the largest...
Comments