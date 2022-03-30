 
Wednesday March 30, 2022
British HC officials praise security

By Our Correspondent
March 30, 2022

LAHORE:A delegation of British High Commission Islamabad called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Tuesday. The delegation included Head of Security of British High Commission Islamabad Ian James Walker, Senior Security Manager and other officers discussed bilateral security issues during the meeting. The delegation expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements for the diplomatic buildings and lauded the security measures taken by the Lahore police for the safety of international cricket teams.

