LWMC starts washing process in Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started washing process in all Ramazan Bazaars established by the district administration. In this regard, special cleanliness operation was conducted in Ramazan Bazaars of Nishtar Colony, Shadman, Naeem Shaheed Road, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan Ravi, Walton and Bab-e-Pakistan. Meanwhile, LWMC has deployed 213 sanitary workers and installed 98 containers for waste handling around Ramazan bazaars. The process of placing 124 waste bins and washing of the mosques along with the Ramazan bazaars have been started in the city.