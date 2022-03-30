Four more cross-examined in lynching case

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday cross-examined statements of four private witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. Previously, the court had recorded statement of a chief investigation officer. The court adjourned the hearing by March 30. The court has so far cross-examined statements of 26 prosecution witnesses. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.