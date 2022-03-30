Russian varsity to provide scholarships to PU students

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) and People’s Friendship University Moscow, one of Russia's leading and the largest universities, have reached an agreement to provide scholarships to talented students of Punjab University.

The agreement carries much significance in the wake of growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia. The signing ceremony was held at the Vice-Chancellor’s office. The event was attended by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, People's Friendship University (RUDN) Pro-Rector Dr Efremova Larissa, Head of the Office for European and American Countries Ms Anastasia V Gurova, PU Director External Links Dr Sobia Khurram and deans of various faculties.

Under the agreement, the University of Russia will provide scholarships to the promising students of Punjab University. In her address, Dr Efremova Larissa said that she wanted to start summer school programmes in Russia for the PU students. She expressed the hope that both the universities would soon launch exchange programmes for teachers and students. She said that she was making efforts to promote linkages with Pakistani, Iranian and Turkish universities. Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the agreement with the Russian university would boost relations between the two countries.

floral show: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised a two-day Flower Show at its Prof Dr Akram Educational Complex Ravi Campus, Pattoki, a city famous for its plant nurseries and flowers.

A large number of seasonal varieties of flowers, indoor plants and vases were displayed at the show. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad along with senior faculty members visited the event and appreciated the efforts of Principal Officer Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid and Horticulturist Muhammad Saeed Ahmed for successfully organising the show. Meanwhile, a training session of farmers was also arranged on the theme “Innovative Floriculture Production Techniques” on this occasion. This training session was a part of the project establishment of “Model Farms in Pakistan” funded by the Punjab government.

Addressing the audience, the VC highlighted the importance of value addition and export of flowers and urged them to arrange such events regularly. He assured that UVAS was ready to facilitate local farmers and businessmen in training, management of human resources and provision of quality education in the field of plant sciences. Later, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad also inaugurated Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats Lab (CRISPR) developed at UVAS, Ravi Campus.

LCWU SDGs moot begins: The three-day first International Conference on Sustainable Development Goals (ICSDG 2022) started at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here Tuesday. The conference is about 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development covering a wide range of interrelated goals, including poverty eradication and economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability and peace for all people by 2030. It aims to provide a platform for the academic community to get exposed to international research on the SDGs and highlight various ways in which academics can help in achieving SDGs.

In her address, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said the conference was a big opportunity for scholars to find new directions in their future research with a special focus on solving problems relating to SDGs. While mentioning the commitment of Pakistan to Sustainable Development Goals, she reiterated that without understanding the gender perspective, striving for achieving SDGs might become difficult.

Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing Task Force talked about government’s initiatives to target various SDGs challenges faced by the country.