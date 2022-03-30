Political instability, inflation increase people’s worries

LAHORE:Political instability and inflation are correlated while both the government and opposition did nothing to control it and the situation increased the public worries.

The indirect taxes increase the inflation while the government needed to improve governance, especially economic governance, take action against hoarders and artificial inflation creators. These views were expressed by the participants in the Jang Economic Session held here on “Political Instability, Inflation – Way Forward”. The panellists were Ansar Javeed, Miss Shaheen, Muhammad Ali Mian, Amna Ulfat, and Sajida Mir while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Ansar Javeed said the currently inflation was the global issue which was affecting every country. The imbalanced taxation system and hoarding was the major cause of inflation, which aggravated due to poor governance. He said it was the government’s duty to control prices of fruits and vegetables before Ramazan, but the prices continued to increase due to administrative failure increasing the public woes. Wheat smuggled due to weak governance and the country had to import it. He stressed the need of revising Pakistan’s taxation system to increase the direct taxes. Indirect taxes increased inflation, he added.

Miss Shaheen said the inflation was growing globally. The petroleum prices were growing globally which needed to be controlled. The government should control prices of local products. Inflation can control through checks and balances, she added. Muhammad Ali Mian said the political stability was vital for economic progress of a country. Every party gives slogans of controlling inflation, improving health, education sectors, infrastructure development in their manifesto but never implement it. He stressed the need of transparent policies for agriculture and industries to benefit the state and the general public.

Amna Ulfat said the problems surfaced when taxes were not collected from taxable people. She asked for equitable taxation system and spreading of tax net rather increasing the tax collection from the exiting taxpayers. The health cards should reach maximum people and inflation should be controlled, she added. Sajida Mir said that political instability and inflation were correlated. Rising taxes on commodity prices increased public miseries. The role of middle man is not over while the rich and the poor are buying the same thing at same rate. She believed that increasing petroleum prices were pushing the other products prices upwards and adversely affecting the public at large.