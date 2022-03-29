Afghan Taliban bar govt employees without beard from work

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban have instructed all government employees to wear a beard and adhere to a dress code or risk being fired, three sources told a British wire service, the latest of several new restrictions imposed by the administration.

The sources said representatives from the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were patrolling the entrances to government offices on Monday to check that employees were in compliance with the new rules.

Employees were being instructed not to shave their beards and to wear local clothing consisting of Shalwar, Qameez and a cap or turban. They were also told to ensure they prayed at the correct times, two of the sources said. Workers were told theywould from now on be unable to enter offices and would eventually be fired if they did not meet the dress codes, the sources said.