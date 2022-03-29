Man killed by wife

SUKKUR: A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death in Bhirya city of district Naushahro Feroze over a property issue.
Reports said the police have recovered a body of a man, identified as Sajjad Kalihoro, from his house and shifted to Bhirya city hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the doctors declared that the man died after being poisoned.
Aitzaz Kalihoro, brother of the deceased, told the police that Reema Kalihoro w/o Sajjad Kalihoro was allegedly involved in poisoning his brother over a property issue. The police said the accused was at large.
