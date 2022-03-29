Course participants visit Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: Participants of the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar visited Landikotal and met civil and military officials on Monday.
The participants of the 33rd batch, headed by the course Instructor Dr Muqeem Ul-Islam, visited the Khyber Rifles formation of Frontier Corps North of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Michini Post, the last high mountain post.
The visit was part of their training. The 101 Wing Commander Lt Col Amayaar briefed the participants on the historical perspective of the Khyber district.
