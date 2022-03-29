Two carjackers killed in shootout

SUKKUR: Sukkur police killed two car lifters in a shootout and recovered from them a police uniform, fake number plates and a device used for carjacking.Talking to media, SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik said police signaled a car to stop but the car driver attempted to race away. Following which, the police chased the car. The suspects in the car resorted to firing at the police party. In the retaliatory firing, two suspects were killed.They were later identified as Mir Dost Bhayo and Imran Bhayo allegedly wanted in as many as 70 cases.