Two carjackers killed in shootout

SUKKUR: Sukkur police killed two car lifters in a shootout and recovered from them a police uniform, fake number plates and a device used for carjacking.Talking to media, SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik said police signaled a car to stop but the car driver attempted to race away. Following which, the police chased the car. The suspects in the car resorted to firing at the police party. In the retaliatory firing, two suspects were killed.They were later identified as Mir Dost Bhayo and Imran Bhayo allegedly wanted in as many as 70 cases.
KARACHI: The Cambridge International Examinations has announced that O and A level examinations will be held around...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday adjourned the hearing till March 31 in an intra court appeal of PPP’s...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism,...
By Mayed AliLAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's decision to grab Prime Minister Imran Khan's...
KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has initiated an inquiry into the illegal appointments of 412...
SUKKUR: A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death in Bhirya city of district Naushahro Feroze over a property...
Comments