Man kills brother to avenge wife’s death

SUKKUR: A property dispute claimed two lives as a man was shot dead by his brother after he had killed his sister-in-law at the village fareed Jatoi in Shikarpur on Monday.

A property dispute had been lingering for 12 days between the two brothers Shaukat Jatoi and Nooraiz Jatoi that was intensified on Monday. Following the heated quarrel, Nooraiz shot dead his sister-in-law Shamul w/o of Shaukat. To avenge the murder of his wife, Shaukat also pulled out his gun and killed his younger brother Nooraiz, said police. They added that the bodies were shifted to Khanpur hospital while raids were being conducted to arrest Shoukat Jatoi who had escaped after murdering his brother.