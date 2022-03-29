Mansehra to have 864 polling stations for LG polls

MANSEHRA: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established as many as 864 polling stations for men and women and over 7,000 law-enforcement personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order across the district during balloting for the Local Government (LG) elections.

A notification issued by District Returning Officer Sardar Jehanzeb revealed that preparations had been completed for the second phase of the LG elections, which are to be held on March 31, 2022.

According to the notification, as many as 141 of the polling stations have been declared as most sensitive and 433 as sensitive in five tehsils of the district and 7,013 law-enforcement personnel would be deployed across the district on the polling day.

In the Mansehra tehsil, as many as 301 polling stations have been established and 45 of them are most sensitive and 150 as sensitive and 2362 police personnel would be deployed to maintain law and order on the election day.

In the Darband tehsil, as many as 34 polling stations have been established and among them 13 are the most sensitive and 21 sensitive. A total of 346 cops would be deployed in the tehsil on the polling day. In Oghi, as many as 126 polling stations have been established and 20 declared as most sensitive and 58 as sensitive and a total of 1043 police personnel would be deployed on the polling day.

In Baffa-Pakhal tehsil, 301 polling stations have been established and 36 of them declared most sensitive and 90 sensitive. As many as 1,683 police personnel would be deployed across the tehsil. In the Balakot tehsil, 190 polling stations have been established and among them, 27 declared as most sensitive 114 sensitive. A total of 1578 cops would be deployed there on the polling day .