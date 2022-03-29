Mahmood discounts threat to KP govt

BISHAM: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday rejected the claim of opposition parties to end his government through a no-confidence motion.

He said this while addressing a public gathering at Chakesar in the Shangla district. The chief minister was sure that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members would neither switch sides nor bow to anybody.

“The KP people always stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so,” he added. Mahmood Khan said the participation of a large number of people from KP in the recent public meeting in Islamabad was a lesson for the opposition parties that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said.

He thanked the people of the province for attending the Islamabad rally which was addressed by the prime minister on Sunday. The chief minister said the opposition parties were trying to de-seat a prime minister who always spoke of national dignity and independence.

He believed Imran Khan was the only prime minister who gave the country an independent foreign policy and made it clear to world powers that friendship would be based only on equality basis.

The chief minister said if the country’s passport was respected in the world today, it was because of Imran Khan’s efforts. He said the manner in which the prime minister raised highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level was unprecedented.

Mahmood Khan said the prime minister had become an effective voice of Islam and Muslims at all world forums. The chief minister was critical of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and accused him of doing nothing for the Kashmir cause when he had ample opportunities for that.

He said the Maulana remained the chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 18 years but he never raised his voice for the people of Kashmir. Mahmood Khan said his party (JUIF) ruled the KP for five years after receiving votes in the name of Islam but didn't do anything for Islam.

He said the past rulers only deceived the people of KP through slogans. “Some ruled in the name of Islam, others in the name of bread, cloth and shelter, still others in the name of the Pakhtun nationalism, but they did nothing for the welfare of the people,” he added without naming opposition’s JUIF, Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party.

The chief minister said his government was spending each penny of the public money on people’s welfare. He mentioned a number of steps taken towards that end. He said no government had planned to make the country self-sufficient in agriculture, whereas in the present tenure, 10 dams were being constructed in the country after 40 years.

Mahmood Khan said the country was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the poor economic policies of the previous rulers. “Prime Minister Imran Khan's saved the country from a default and put the country's economy on the right track.

Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai, former provincial minister Abdul Munim Khan, tehsil chairman candidate Akhtar Ali Chattan and others also addressed the gathering.