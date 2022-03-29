Tough contest expected between JUIF, independent candidates in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A tough contest is expected between the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) aspirant and an independent candidate backed by the three major tribes in the Local Government (LG) elections in the Pattan tehsil of Lower Kohistan district.
Three aspirants, JUIF’s Khan Member, Pakistan People’s Party’s Mohammad Kamir and an independent Maulana Rehmatullah, are in the run for tehsil chairman Pattan slot.
Maulana Rehmatullah, a disgruntled member of the JUIF, is pitched against his own party’s aspirant by a three major tribes’ alliance (Seh Fareeqi Ittehad). Though Upper Kohistan is considered to be a stronghold of JUIF, backing of three major tribes to one of its disgruntled office-bearers weakened its position in the second phase of the LG elections, to be held on March 31.
“The alliance backing Maulana Rehmatullah has barred him not to rejoin the JUIF if people voted him to power,” Abdul Hakeem, a local resident, told reporters. He said that a grand jirga of three major tribes – Khushokhel, Khyhalkhel and Sakankhel – last week decided not to vote for any other aspirant except for Maulana Rehmat.
Hakeem said women would cast their vote in these elections and all major tribes allowed aspirants to ensure women’s polling so that their candidate could emerge as the winner. He said that all major tribes in a grand jirga had demanded the JUIF to field its office-bearer of the local chapter, Maulana Khairunnas, as an independent candidate and they would vote for him but the formers declined the jirga’s decree and fielded Khan Member.
KARACHI: The Cambridge International Examinations has announced that O and A level examinations will be held around...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Monday adjourned the hearing till March 31 in an intra court appeal of PPP’s...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said Afghanistan must not be seen through a regional prism,...
By Mayed AliLAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's decision to grab Prime Minister Imran Khan's...
KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has initiated an inquiry into the illegal appointments of 412...
SUKKUR: A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death in Bhirya city of district Naushahro Feroze over a property...
Comments