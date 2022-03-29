A story of trust

This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ (March 28). Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a threat sent by foreign powers is a serious breach of security on the part of the prime minister. Revealing this ‘threat’ to people while not disclosing its real content implies that the state machinery which works to ensure that the country’s sovereignty is never threatened is not working well. If any external power can so easily threaten one of the highest office bearers of the state, then serious questions about the country’s sovereignty will be raised.

One cannot fathom what the prime minister was trying to achieve. The state should take this matter up immediately. Whatever the case may be, one feels that this move will prove to be the last straw on the camel’s back.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada