A story of trust

This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ (March 28). Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a threat sent by foreign powers is a serious breach of security on the part of the prime minister. Revealing this ‘threat’ to people while not disclosing its real content implies that the state machinery which works to ensure that the country’s sovereignty is never threatened is not working well. If any external power can so easily threaten one of the highest office bearers of the state, then serious questions about the country’s sovereignty will be raised.
One cannot fathom what the prime minister was trying to achieve. The state should take this matter up immediately. Whatever the case may be, one feels that this move will prove to be the last straw on the camel’s back.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
After being in power for almost four years, the PTI is still focused on holding power shows instead of addressing the...
The Taliban government has refused to allow girls to get higher education. It has also banned women from travelling...
The much-awaited address of the prime minister in Islamabad contained no surprise because there were none to give. It...
This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria . Undoubtedly, the state should not curb...
This refers to the article, ‘No-fly zone’ by Mitchell Zimmerman . The Russia-Ukraine war is troubling. Neither...
The prime minister’s much-anticipated speech on March 27 failed to deliver on the much-hyped surprise factor. He...
Comments