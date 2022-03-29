The lost land

The Taliban government has refused to allow girls to get higher education. It has also banned women from travelling long distances alone. Before taking over, the Taliban claimed they had changed and declared that women’s rights would not be infringed upon. But they have gone back on their promises.

For centuries, Afghanistan has remained a battleground for different empires. This has pushed millions of Afghans into poverty, starvation and homelessness. In all this, women and girls have suffered the most. The Taliban must let women exercise their rights. Otherwise, Afghanistan will continue to suffer uncertainty, instability and underdevelopment.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi