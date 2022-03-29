The lost land

The Taliban government has refused to allow girls to get higher education. It has also banned women from travelling long distances alone. Before taking over, the Taliban claimed they had changed and declared that women’s rights would not be infringed upon. But they have gone back on their promises.
For centuries, Afghanistan has remained a battleground for different empires. This has pushed millions of Afghans into poverty, starvation and homelessness. In all this, women and girls have suffered the most. The Taliban must let women exercise their rights. Otherwise, Afghanistan will continue to suffer uncertainty, instability and underdevelopment.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ . Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a...
After being in power for almost four years, the PTI is still focused on holding power shows instead of addressing the...
The much-awaited address of the prime minister in Islamabad contained no surprise because there were none to give. It...
This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria . Undoubtedly, the state should not curb...
This refers to the article, ‘No-fly zone’ by Mitchell Zimmerman . The Russia-Ukraine war is troubling. Neither...
The prime minister’s much-anticipated speech on March 27 failed to deliver on the much-hyped surprise factor. He...
Comments