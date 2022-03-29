Poor governance

The much-awaited address of the prime minister in Islamabad contained no surprise because there were none to give. It is true that a huge crowd turned up, but the prime minister basically repeated his previous speeches.

He then claimed that an international conspiracy was being hatched against him as he waved a piece of paper as proof. He also reiterated that his government had stellar performance, but the ground realities suggest otherwise. The record loans this government has taken and skyrocketing inflation suggest that the PTI has failed to perform.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu