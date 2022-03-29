Poor governance

The much-awaited address of the prime minister in Islamabad contained no surprise because there were none to give. It is true that a huge crowd turned up, but the prime minister basically repeated his previous speeches.
He then claimed that an international conspiracy was being hatched against him as he waved a piece of paper as proof. He also reiterated that his government had stellar performance, but the ground realities suggest otherwise. The record loans this government has taken and skyrocketing inflation suggest that the PTI has failed to perform.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ . Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a...
After being in power for almost four years, the PTI is still focused on holding power shows instead of addressing the...
The Taliban government has refused to allow girls to get higher education. It has also banned women from travelling...
This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria . Undoubtedly, the state should not curb...
This refers to the article, ‘No-fly zone’ by Mitchell Zimmerman . The Russia-Ukraine war is troubling. Neither...
The prime minister’s much-anticipated speech on March 27 failed to deliver on the much-hyped surprise factor. He...
Comments