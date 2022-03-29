Listen to the students

This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria (March 26). Undoubtedly, the state should not curb students’ political activities when all they want is to be heard and solve their problems peacefully. The authorities continue to use force and other grave actions against students who speak up for their rights. Besides this, many students are facing other problems.
The government needs to take steps to ensure that universities and colleges are safe and affordable for all.
Naveed Ahmed
Hub
This refers to the editorial, ‘The surprise that wasn’t’ . Showing a piece of paper and claiming it to be a...
After being in power for almost four years, the PTI is still focused on holding power shows instead of addressing the...
The Taliban government has refused to allow girls to get higher education. It has also banned women from travelling...
The much-awaited address of the prime minister in Islamabad contained no surprise because there were none to give. It...
This refers to the article, ‘No-fly zone’ by Mitchell Zimmerman . The Russia-Ukraine war is troubling. Neither...
The prime minister’s much-anticipated speech on March 27 failed to deliver on the much-hyped surprise factor. He...
