Listen to the students

This refers to the article, ‘Myth of violence’ by Waqas Alam Angaria (March 26). Undoubtedly, the state should not curb students’ political activities when all they want is to be heard and solve their problems peacefully. The authorities continue to use force and other grave actions against students who speak up for their rights. Besides this, many students are facing other problems.

The government needs to take steps to ensure that universities and colleges are safe and affordable for all.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub