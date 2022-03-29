Threat of war

This refers to the article, ‘No-fly zone’ by Mitchell Zimmerman (March 26). The Russia-Ukraine war is troubling. Neither side is ready to surrender, and the backdoor support of Ukraine by the US is making matters worse. Russia now feels that it must show its power to Nato and the US.
If the situation is not defused, the Russian war may expand to other countries. Such a situation can hurt a lot of people. The UN and the international community must work to ensure that this conflict is resolved peacefully.
Naseer Ahmed
Sawali
