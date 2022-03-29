Draconian law

This refers to the editorial, ‘A black law’ (March 27). It discusses the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendment ordinance hearing in the Islamabad High Court. When this ordinance is in violation of law why is it even being debated? Along with Article 89, it also violates Article 19 of the constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech to all people and the press.

Moreover, why was such an important issue not debated in parliament? All recent governments have a horrible record when it comes to press freedom. Can it be denied that even without the Peca amendment, all governments enjoy unchecked power and take people into custody without disclosing their crimes? It is not possible now to silence the media – the fourth pillar of the state. Any attempt to suppress the media will only deepen the divide between it and the government.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi