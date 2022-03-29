Losing faith

The incumbent government came to power with promises of ridding society of all the problems created by past rulers. All indicators, however, prove that it has failed to do so. The vulnerabilities of the political system have been exposed. The Pakistani diaspora is confused about whom they should turn to. Technically almost every existing stakeholder has ruled the country directly or indirectly, but all have failed the country’s people. While some commentators claim that the old status quo is breaking down and from its ashes a new Pakistan will emerge, one fears that nothing will change. It is hoped that the country will soon find its feet and the crisis will end.
Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka
Melbourne, Australia
