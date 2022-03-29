A long summer ahead

Pakistan’s list of sectors that are the unquestioned avatars of mismanagement is long; however, the one that stands out as the worst of the worst is energy and for obvious reasons. Pakistan is likely heading towards another gas crisis and that too in the summer season, which has arrived earlier this year as climate change cuts the spring season short. In this situation, a shortage of power and gas means more hardship for consumers. The backing out of Gunvor, the Singapore-based LNG company, from an agreement to deliver four LNG cargoes, has set the country on an energy crisis course. Though Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure spot LNG cargo for April, it is too late and too little. Gunvor was supposed to deliver the LNG cargoes in the last quarter of this fiscal year. This was the last leg of the five-year contract signed in June 2017. The company has repeatedly reneged on its promises and pulled out of the contract three times from November 2021 to March 2022. So the cargoes that Pakistan was expecting in April, May, and June will not arrive, creating an unexpected situation for the country that will severely harm businesses and industry across the country.

The question is: if the company was already defaulting on its promises, wasn’t there any mechanism to hold it accountable for pulling out of a legal contract? If a company repeatedly cancels term cargoes, leaving the buyer in the lurch, is there no way to take it to task? What were the emergency plans to deal with a situation like that? The government should have had a backup supply route. Was any such route kept open? The Petroleum Division will now end up curtailing the RLNG gas supply to the CNG sector in the country. In addition, it will also decrease imported gas supply to captive power plants by half. The power sector is going to face acute shortage of gas as it will not receive any additional supplies from companies such as Sui Northern and Sui Southern. These companies have already excused themselves by expressing their inability to fulfil gas requirements for power generation.

Since imported gas plays such a significant role in the country’s energy mix, any lack of preparation for unforeseen situations is inexcusable. Domestic gas companies can provide hardly a fraction of what is needed for the power sector in April. A lack of power supply from the national grid results in excessive reliance on private generators that consume even more oil and gas. Though gas-fired generators are not allowed, we see them everywhere, burning gas. Finally, in the face of increasing international petroleum prices, the country will end up paying much more to oil companies. The PSO itself needs huge amounts of money to ensure the import of nearly two dozen fuel cargoes just for April. The more vessels of furnace oil dock on Pakistani ports, the more foreign exchange goes out – resulting in even more stringent financial conditions with increasing trade deficit. This means it is going to be an excruciatingly long and unprecedentedly hot summer for consumers.