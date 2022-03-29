Mari’s new gas field starts output

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Monday announced commencement of first gas from Tipu compartment of ‘Goru B’ reservoir of Mari gas field.
In a disclosure to Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company said it would initially supply approximately 20 mmscfd of pipeline quality gas to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). MPCL added gas would be supplied after processing at its newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) located in district Ghotki, Sindh.
An official of the company said gas export would take place via MPCL’s own newly built 25km long cross country gas transmission pipeline. The construction and commissioning activities of remaining phases of the project were progressing satisfactorily, aiming completion during the current year, he said.
