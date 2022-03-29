JS Bank hosts ceremony

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, hosted a book signing ceremony at its head office in honor of recently published biography written by Sibtain Naqvi titled “Unravelling Gordian Knots – The Works & Worlds of Dr. Ishrat Husain”.

The book provides an informative, absorbing, and inspiring account on the life journey of Dr. Ishrat Husain, from that of a refugee from pre-partition subcontinent to his impactful tenures in the Pakistani civil services, World Bank, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and academia.

Present at the ceremony were Dr. Ishrat Husain, Basir Shamsie - president & CEO, JS Bank, as well as the senior JS Bank management team. Dr. Ishrat has served as SBP governor, advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms & Austerity, and IBA dean and director. He shared thoughts and insights into how Pakistan had progressed, the growth potential in the banking industry and his aspirations for the financial industry in the future.

On the occasion, JS Bank team shared initiatives the bank had taken since its inception. The bank currently holds a leading position in SME, housing finance, and the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), the flagship program of the government.

The bank has also launched Pakistan's first customisable digital experience, Zindigi, which offers comprehensive product suite in the market and an easy-to-use interface, allowing users to access all financial services alongside industry-first use cases like digital investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Basir Shamsie stated the book comprehensively narrates Dr. Husain’s lifelong efforts to create a real-world difference through promoting education for all walks of life, building institutions and driving reforms. The bank commended efforts of Dr. Husain, who has delivered a lifetime of service to the country.