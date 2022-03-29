Pakistan narrowly miss Handball World C’ship slot

KARACHI: Pakistan failed to qualify for the World Championship when they finished fourth in the 2nd Asian Men's Youth Beach Handball Championship after being beaten by Iran in Tehran on Monday.
Iran won the game 20-12, 16-8. Iran topped the league with ten points. Jordan, Qatar and Pakistan finished with six points each but Jordan and Qatar ended second and third, respectively, on goal difference.
India finished fifth with two points while Afghanistan ended sixth without taking any point. Pakistan beat India, Jordan and Afghanistan but lost to Qatar and Iran.
