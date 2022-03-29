Pindi to host ODIs against WI

ISLAMABAD: Pindi Stadium to host three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies (as The News reported earlier) starting from June 8.

These One-Dayers will be hosted in connection with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on June 5 for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on June 8, 10 and 12.

The ODIs were part of the West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five Covid-19 cases were reported in the West Indies side. The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Series schedule: June 8: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi.

June 10: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi.

June 12: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi.