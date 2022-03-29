Disappointing to finish last in World Cup, says Bismah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women cricket team’s captain Bismah Maroof Monday admitted that the national outfit lacked the ability to finish the game and execute a given plan to perfection.

In a video interview on way back to Pakistan, she admitted that it was disappointing to see the Greenshirts finishing last in the World Cup. “We had our chances but lost two close matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. We should have won these matches. Had we won those matches, we had a chance to make it to the knockout stages but we lack that killing instinct that is required to win the matches. We have problems with the execution plan that is a must for such events,” she said.

Bismah added that the team showed weaknesses in bringing the best during crunch time. “Yes, we had our problems and failed to make the best use of the given opportunity. We were unable to cash in on given opportunities. We would try to overcome these by working hard on our flaws.”

Bismah praised Sidra Amin for hitting first ever century and Nida Dar’s all-round performance. “We are carrying with us these positives. We won our first World Cup match after 13 years and we succeeded in breaking that jinx. Hopefully things will improve from here on.”

The women team captain said there was also a requirement to improve the bench strength. “We need to improve bench strength as well as the total strength of total players.” Meanwhile, with the aim of reducing the national side’s gap with the leading international teams and creating more opportunities for the players to grow and evolve according to the demands of the contemporary game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled a bumper season for the women cricketers.

Bismah’s side will compete in eight international series, including ICC Women’s Championship, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup from May 2022 till February 2023.

In what will be the first instance of Pakistan staging the ICC Women’s Championship fixtures, Sri Lanka will tour the country for three ODIs in May-June. Their tour is beefed with three T20Is — to be played under floodlights — will help the two sides in their preparations for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the much-anticipated ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa in February 2023.

Bismah’s side will host three more ICC Women’s Championship ODIs in October-November when Ireland will arrive in Pakistan for what will be their first tour of the country. Along with three ODIs, the two teams will also face-off in three T20Is.

The Ireland women side’s visit will follow the national side’s participation in a triangular T20I series in Bready that will involve the hosts and T20 World Cup champions Australia in July ahead of the eight-team Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.