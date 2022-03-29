Kamran steers KP to Pakistan Cup final

LAHORE: Defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced a dominant performance on the back of a century from Kamran Ghulam to defeat Central Punjab by six wickets in the first semi-final of the Pakistan Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 286, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost their opening batter Mohsin Khan (two off four) when the score was 22. Ashfaq Ahmed was joined by Kamran. The pair played shots with ease and added 130 runs for the second wicket before Ashfaq was caught by Mohammad Faizan off Qasim Akram’s bowling. The right-handed Ashfaq scored 71 off 86 balls, hitting six fours.

Kamran, the 2020 Domestic Player of the Year, continued to play shots at will and brought up his second century of the tournament in the 38th over of the innings. The right-handed batter top-scored with 109 off 120, smashing 10 fours and three sixes. Kamran, who was later adjudicated player of the match, added 92 runs for the third wicket with Adil Amin (60 off 58, three fours, one six).

Sarwar Afridi returned undefeated on 26 off 25 and struck two fours which included the winning shot on the last ball of the penultimate over. Earlier, after opting to bat first, Central Punjab managed to score 286 for nine in 50 overs. Qasim Akram batting at number six top-scored with a 63-ball 67, which included 10 fours. Hussain Talat (63, 71b, five fours, one six), Saad Nasim (46 not out, 42b, three fours, one six) and Ahmed Shehzad (35, 47b, four fours) were the other major contributors.

Mohammad Imran and Sajid Khan bagged three wickets apiece. Imran Khan Snr grabbed two wickets for 30. In the second semi-final, on March 30 at the same venue, Balochistan will take on Sindh.