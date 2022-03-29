Finch calls Pakistan ‘tough opposition’

LAHORE: Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch has termed the ODI series against Pakistan “preparations for the next year’s ODI World Cup.

“This series is important for us as it is a part of our team’s preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023,” Finch said while talking to media in a virtual press conference. “I think it will be a highly competitive series,” he added.

The Australian captain acknowledged the Pakistan team’s strength and said they have world-class players. “Pakistan is a tough opposition. They have Babar Azam, who is currently leading the batting charts in ODI cricket. Also, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, who can swing the new ball,” he said.

The 35-years-old captain said the team would try to carry the momentum from the Test series. “Australia’s victory in the Test series was simply outstanding. We will look to go with the same momentum in the white-ball series,” he added.