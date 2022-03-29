Despite missing key players, Australia not a weak team: Fakhar

LAHORE: Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that despite being without key players, Australia cannot be considered an ordinary team.

Talking to media in a virtual presser on Monday ahead of their first ODI on Tuesday, Fakhar said that Australia have always been tough opponents. “If they are young, it does not mean beating them will be easy,” he said. “We cannot afford to take the Australian team lightly.

“Despite lacking the services of some big names, the Australians are a tough team to beat,” he said. Fakhar stated that it was unfortunate that Australia came with an under-strength team. “It would’ve been better if a complete squad of Australia had played the white-ball series,” he said.

Talking about the Gaddafi stadium wicket, the left-handed batter said the team should amass a 300-plus total to win. “There is a lot of due in Lahore but it will not make much difference. I think we need to score more than 300 on this pitch,” he said.

“It is an important series for us and we will try to improve our World Cup League standing,” he added. “We have home advantage. We should get full points with a clean sweep,” he said.