Ethiopia urged to uphold press freedom and release journalist

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Ethiopia is being urged to uphold its international commitments to the freedoms of expression and the press by releasing journalists it has imprisoned.Two lawmakers in the US Congress — Reps. Adam Schiff of California and Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania — have joined press freedom advocates in calling for the immediate release of journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro, who has been held for four months without charges. Kiyaro's continued detention is due to be reviewed in court on Tuesday, when the state must formally charge him or release him, according to the judge in the case.