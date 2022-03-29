Suu Kyi misses court hearings due to quarantine

YANGON: Detained former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has skipped three days of her trial in a junta court after Covid-19 was detected among her staff and she was placed in quarantine, a source with knowledge of the case said on Monday.
The 76-year-old’s civilian government was ousted in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for more than 150 years. Currently on trial for alleged corruption, breaching Myanmar’s official secrets act and pressuring the election commission, Suu Kyi has not appeared in court since last Thursday, the legal source said.
