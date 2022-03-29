Ukraine warns of Mariupol’s desperate plight ahead of peace talks

KYIV: Ukraine warned on Monday the humanitarian crisis in the pulverised city of Mariupol was now "catastrophic", as fighting surged around Kyiv ahead of new face-to-face peace talks with Russia in Turkey.

Russian attacks near Kyiv cut power to more than 80,000 homes, officials said, underscoring the peril facing the capital despite an apparent retreat in Moscow's war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine.

"The enemy is trying to break through the corridor around Kyiv and block transport routes," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said. "The defence of Kyiv continues. It is very serious today," she said.

"It is extremely difficult for the enemy, but we must be honest about the fact that the enemy is trying to capture Kyiv, because to capture Kyiv is essentially a captured Ukraine, and this is their goal."

There have been more than 100 deaths in Kyiv since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday. In an address to the city council of Florence, which is twinned with Kyiv, Klitschko said more than 20 corpses could not be identified and four of the victims were children, while another 16 injured children are in hospital.

“The cities around Kyiv have seen numerous battles... on the roads we see many corpses and pieces of human corpses,” Klitschko said, according an Italian interpreter. About 20,000 Ukrainians have been killed in Russia's month-old invasion and 10 million have fled their homes, according to Kyiv, and several cities are still coming under withering bombardment.

Humanitarian needs are direst in the southern port city of Mariupol, where Ukraine said that about 160,000 civilians remain encircled by Russian forces, desperate for food, water and medicine. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said the situation there was "catastrophic" and Russia's assault from land, sea and air had turned a city once home to 450,000 people "into dust".

Ukraine says that one Russian strike on a theatre-turned-shelter in Mariupol is feared to have killed some 300 people. Local lawmaker Kateryna Sukhomlynova said the theatre death toll remained unknown because of poor communications, but witnessed terrible scenes in the city before she was able to escape west.

Unburied bodies line streets and residents cowering in basement shelters have been forced to eat snow to stay hydrated, she told AFP. "People were calling out to me hysterically, asking me 'Why aren't we burying them?' And I responded, 'If I take care of the dead, the living that I can help will die'," Sukhomlynova said.

Ukraine decided against any humanitarian corridors on Monday because of potential "provocations" by the Russians along designated routes, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. France, Greece and Turkey are hoping to launch a mass evacuation of civilians out of Mariupol within days, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking agreement from Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Mr Macron warned that any escalation "in words or action" could harm his evacuation efforts, after US President Joe Biden's shock declaration in Poland that Putin "cannot remain in power".

Biden himself rowed back on Sunday, denying to reporters that he had been calling for regime change, while Britain and Germany have joined France in distancing themselves from the remark.

Any peace deal between Kiev and Moscow must not "sell Ukraine out" and should include provisions to automatically re-trigger sanctions if Russia acts aggressively, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Monday.

The minister said that lessons needed to be learned from the "uneasy settlement" reached following the unrest of 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which she said "failed to give Ukraine lasting security".

"Putin just came back for more. That is why we cannot allow him to win from this appalling aggression," she told parliament. Instead, "we need to ensure that any future talks don’t end up selling Ukraine out", she added.

Ukraine warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in the pulverized city of Mariupol was now "catastrophic", with thousands dead, as fighting surged around Kyiv ahead of new face-to-face peace talks with Russia in Turkey.

Truss said any long-term deal needed to include "a clear sanction snapback, which would be triggered automatically by any Russian aggression". "We need to ensure that Putin can never act in this aggressive way again."

About 20,000 Ukrainians have been killed in Russia’s month-old invasion and 10 million have fled their homes, according to Kyiv. Several cities are still coming under withering bombardment.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said the first round of in-person talks since March 10 -- due to open in Istanbul on Tuesday after near-daily video contacts -- must bring peace "without delay". Ukrainian "neutrality", and the future status of the Russian-speaking Donbas region in the east could be in the mix for the Istanbul meeting.