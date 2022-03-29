ISLAMABAD/ LALAMUSA: Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's name should be put on the ECL so he does not leave the country after the no-trust motion succeeds against him.



Addressing a big gathering at the conclusion of the march against inflation organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Rehman said Imran has accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif of influencing the present day judiciary and we want the prime minister to be brought to the dock for this contempt and slander. He also asked the judiciary to take notice of Imran’s remarks against the media.

Rehman said despite different manifestos the opposition is united. The PDM chief said the opposition's no-confidence move will succeed and help rid the country of PM Imran who unleashed worst inflation in the country that prevented the people from having two square meals.

He said watching his crushing defeat as a result of no confidence motion, no one will ever dream of imposing such a leader on the nation again. Rehman said all institutions must remain in their constitutionally defined domains. “We will struggle together to defeat internal and external conspiracies against the nation.”

Talking of international conspiracies, Rehman said it is the outcome of the funding the PTI received from US and India, but he failed to deliver to his international masters. The PDM chief said Imran will be defeated by the no trust motion very soon.

PMLN Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, addressing the rally, said it was time for a final push to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government. She said, “Under the leadership of Maulana Fazalur Rehman, we have gathered here to bid farewell to Imran Khan and now nobody would come forward to save him.” She said Imran Khan should be ashamed of using the religious card when he could not even recite Kalma properly. “Pakistan never saw such an immoral, uncivilised and liar in its history,” she claimed.

The PMLN leader said a person who was used to name-calling had no right to talk religion just for his vested interests. “A party which lost 15 out 16 by-elections despite being in the government was destined to face a humiliating end. He failed to pull more than 10,000 people in Islamabad despite using state machinery. Imran Khan could not take a stand because he very well knew that he would not be able to spend a single night in prison. He was about to take a stand in the last night’s public meeting when he suddenly realised that he was not Nawaz Sharif and could not spend even a single night in jail. A coward, who is afraid of prison, cannot compete with even Maryam Nawaz,” she added.

She said the premier, instead of stepping down, had sacrificed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “No foreign powers are working against the government as the prime minister himself was the biggest threat to the country,” she added. "Did US President Joe Biden ask your party lawmakers to leave your side?" she asked the prime minister about his disgruntled MNAs who have announced their support to the vote of no-confidence motion.

Maryam said that Shehbaz served people when he was Punjab CM. She invited the PMLN president on stage calling him the future “prime minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.”

PMLN Vice-President Hamza Shehbaz said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of intolerance and hatred in politics. The sovereignty and security of a country is always at stake when its government takes foreign loans to meets its defence expenditures. “How a person who is used to begging can take bold decisions for the country’s sovereignty,” he questioned. He said the opposition was not struggling for power but its efforts were for the country and its people. “The opposition leadership would be held accountable in the world hereafter if they did not rise against Imran Khan’s brutal government for the right of poor people,” he claimed.

Addressing the rally, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said their struggle aimed to get rid of a government which had created unprecedented inflation.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz has said it was good news for the nation that Imran Khan was being sent packing, and Nawaz Sharif is returning to the country. She was addressing the participants in ‘Mehngai Mukao March’ (End inflation march) at Gujrat, Kharian and Sarai Alamgir during wee hours of Monday, along with Hamza Shehbaz, her cousin and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly. After dismissal of the government, the people would meet in old Pakistan, she added.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was like a falling wall, and only one push would reduce him to the ground. She alleged that Imran Khan had rigged the 2018 general elections, and he had eaten up flour, ghee and mental peace of people. The biggest rat of Pakistan is Imran Khan, Maryam said, adding “You are ridiculing Bilawal Bhutto for not learning Urdu, but you have not learnt civility in 75 years."

The PMLN leaders said Imran Khan had reached D-Chowk not because of any conspiracy but his acts. “His own party did not trust him, and now he is begging even those who have only two seats in the assembly. The people of Islamabad have buried his politics by not attending his ‘Amr-bil-Maroof’ jalsa,” she said and warned the PM against blaming Nawaz Sharif for failure of his public meeting. She said Nawaz Sharif had clean-bowled two dozen batters of Imran Khan from London and now, the loser was going back to the pavilion. Maryam said the one who had claimed to give “surprises” was himself getting surprises now. “We are not going to return from Islamabad empty-handed. No matter how hard the government tries, the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly will be successful,” she added.

Hamza Shehbaz said Imran Khan would be removed and brought in the people's court. “He will be held accountable for his false promises,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz shared a hilarious meme to mock the premier after he claimed that his government had received a "written threat" from foreign elements. Taking to Twitter, Maryam shared a scene from iconic British sitcom Mr Bean. In the scene, Mr Bean is seen sealing envelopes containing letters, which he apparently wrote himself. Mr Bean then leaves his room with these envelopes and drops them inside his room through the letter hole on the door. The character then enters his room again and acts amazed to have received so many letters.