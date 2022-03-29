Arts Council to establish offices in London, Dubai, Toronto

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi has been progressing day by day with the writers, poets and artists associated with the council promoting the bright face of Karachi all over the world.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon said this on Sunday evening as he presided over a special general body meeting of the council that was held at the open-air theater of the ACP.

According to a statement issued by the ACP, a large number of writers, poets and artists were present on the occasion and as the space was filled, some participants had to sit on the stairs and stand against the walls.

The commissioner Karachi said the members of the ACP were intellectuals, writers, painters and artists who guided society. He added that the city administration would provide full support to the council for its positive works that help develop society and the city.

Memon said the establishment of a welfare fund for the ACP would benefit its deserving members as the organisation would be able to help them directly instead of reaching out to others. ACP President Ahmad Shah said that in order to make the council more active and ensure the welfare of its members, some amendments were required in the constitution of the council. He added that with cooperation of the Aga Khan Foundation, the ACP intended to expand the scope of cultural activities abroad.

After Islamabad, Urdu conferences would be held in London and Dubai, he announced. Shah said the Sindh government had been cooperating with the ACP as it also wanted promotion of cultural activities in the city.

He told the gathering that the council would set up its offices in Toronto, London, Dubai and other cities of the world to promote Urdu and provide opportunities to our poets, writers and artists to showcase their talents abroad. He said that he wanted to make Pakistan famous in the world through the ACP. Arts Council Secretary Prof Aijaz Farooqi thanked the members of the council for their support to the policies of the institute.