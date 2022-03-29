Planter gifted to CBKC

The Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Monday gifted a planter to the Cantonment Board Korangi Creek (CBKC) for its beautification drive.
President IoBM Talib Karim, along with CBKC chief executive Omer Masoom Wazir, opened the planter, according to a statement issued by the varsity. The gift showed the IoBM's culture of giving back to the community and contributing to turn Korangi greener.
