Alhamra celebrates 2022 as The Year of Iqbal

LAHORE:A meeting was held in Alhamra Committee Room to review the preparations for Iqbal's "Khudi" celebrations here on Monday. The meeting was presided by Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar. The government is celebrating this year as The Year of Iqbal to introduce the new generation to Allama Iqbal. In this regard, Iqbal's poetry, thoughts, and ideas will be introduced to the new generation during the two-day celebrations from 21 to 22 April, 2022. There will be different literary seminars, poetry readings, exhibitions, plays and singing competitions apart from quiz competition and a dress show.