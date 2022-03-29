IG praises Punjab police

LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has praised Punjab police social media team for having one million followers on twitter.

The IG while acknowledging performance of the team directed for guiding citizens and addressing their grievances by utilising all available resources. He expressed his views in his message on completion of one million followers on twitter. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said supervisory officers are monitoring the steps for solving the complaints received from social media users. He said an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure provision of guidance and services to citizens through other standard content including efficient posts and videos. A Panjab police spokesperson said social media is a key to highlighting public issues. Govt and private institutions take advantage of sending their direct information to citizens by these social network websites - twitter, Facebook and YouTube, the spokesperson said. He added that in case of any untoward situation in the province, close coordination is ensured with local police for taking legal action.