Role of history subject in development highlighted

LAHORE:Speakers at a national workshop have observed that history teaches lessons and it can guide man to make future a better world.

They were addressing a national workshop on “Emerging Trends in History Writing and Teaching” organised by Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies at its seminar hall here on Monday.

PU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Amra Raza, Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Chinese students and researchers from various institutions of Pakistan participated in the event.

In his address, Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that progress in science and technology was not possible without social development. He said that work should be done on history to pave the way for progress as the subject of history played an important role in development. He said that history was the key to fostering ties between Central Asia and South Asia.

Dr Amra Raza said that history played an important role in stating facts. She said that there was a need to promote academic linkages among the fields of philosophy, history and literature.

Dr Mahboob Hussain said that PU Department of History and Pakistan Studies was the oldest institution in the history of South Asia.

convocation: The 28th convocation of the University of Engineering & technology (UET) Lahore will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar will be the chief guest on the occasion.