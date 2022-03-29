UHS sports, cultural gala begin

LAHORE:The sounds of anthems and cheers echoed on the Jinnah campus as the annual sports kicked off here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday.

More than 600 students, faculty and staff members of UHS are taking part in the sports and cultural gala, which will be celebrated till April 01. The first day was marked by an inaugural ceremony with march past, sports day oath and athletics meet. Hundreds of colourful balloons and pigeons were set free, providing a rare sense of festivity on the campus. There were mostly indoor sports events held on Monday, including ludo, carom, chess, table tennis, darts and scrabble. UHS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Maroof Aziz Khan inaugurated the sports week. Addressing the participants on this occasion, he said that sports make students better human beings and it teaches tolerance and encourages the spirit of competitiveness. He added that sportsmanship was more important than winning an event. He lauded the efforts of UHS Director Sports Dr Shah Jahan and the members of the organising committee in this regard.

KEMU: The 33rd Annual Professor Abdul Aziz Postgraduate Course was organised by the Department of Pulmonology, King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Former principal of King Edward Medical College Prof Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the guest of honor. Prof Khalid Waheed, Prof Saulatullah Khan, Prof Saqib Saeed, Prof Salman Ayaz and those belonging to the Department of Pulmonology participated.

On this occasion, Prof Mahmood Ali Malik said that whenever he visited his alma mater, he recalled his time, the skills they acquired, and many other recollections.

The process and quality of learning and teaching must continue, he said. Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal said that a good doctor is one who knows the art of taking history of a patient. History is very important for diagnosing any disease.