Hot, dry weather

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts while a shallow westerly wave was present over northern areas of the country. Monday's highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 36.2°C and minimum was 20.3°C.